Libyan Coast Guard Rescues Over 100 Illegal Migrants In Mediterranean Over Past 3 Days

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:22 PM

The Libyan Coast Guard has rescued 122 illegal migrants near Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea over the last three days, Ayoub Qassem, a spokesman of the Libyan navy, said on Tuesday

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The Libyan Coast Guard has rescued 122 illegal migrants near Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea over the last three days, Ayoub Qassem, a spokesman of the Libyan navy, said on Tuesday.

The coast guard has been rescuing illegals trying to cross to Europe almost on a daily basis for years, especially since the onset of the 2015 migration crisis.

According to Qassem, 10 migrants were rescued on Saturday, another 84 were found on Sunday, and 28 more were saved on Monday.

He added that the migrants among them citizens of Morocco, Egypt, Sudan, Bangladesh and Philippines had been delivered to Tripoli naval base.

Libya is one of the main transit countries for migrants. According to UN figures, the vast majority of migrants, about 90 percent, who cross the Mediterranean to Europe depart from the North African state. The civil war in Libya, as well as the unstable situation in the region, have brought the humanitarian situation in the country to a critical state.

