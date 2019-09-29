UrduPoint.com
Libyan Coast Guards Rescue Over 70 Undocumented Migrants In Mediterranean Sea - Navy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The Libyan coast guard rescued 71 undocumented migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, the Libyan Government of National Accord's (GNA) Navy said on Sunday.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, a boat with more than 50 migrants capsized on Saturday near the Libyan coast.

The Libyan Navy said that the alert signal from the inflatable boat with 71 people on board had been received on late Saturday. Several hours later, the naval patrol found the boat 72 kilometers (about 45 miles) northwest of the coastal city of Homs.

All the rescued migrants have been transported to the naval office in Homs on early Sunday.

Libya is one of the main transit countries for migrants. According to UN figures, the vast majority of migrants, about 90 percent, who cross the Mediterranean to Europe depart from the North African state. The civil war in Libya, as well as the unstable situation in the region, have brought the humanitarian situation in the country to a critical state.

