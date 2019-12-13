Libyan Conflict at Core of Russia-Turkey Political Contacts - Russian Deputy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The conflict in Libya is one of the central topics of political contacts between Moscow and Ankara Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.

"Libya is at the center of political contacts [with Turkey], as with many other partners," Grushko said, when asked whether there was understanding between Russia and Turkey on the Libyan issue.

The deputy minister added that the conflict should be resolved by the Libyan people through negotiations.

"We are looking for points of agreement.

What unites all the right-minded [people] is the understanding that the problem must be solved by the Libyans themselves with the participation of all Libyan parties through negotiations," he said.

Libya is currently ruled by two competing governments. The country's east is controlled by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and its west is governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Since April, the sides have been engaged in an open military confrontation.