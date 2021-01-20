Libyan Conflict Parties Agree on Constitutional Referendum - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced that the parties to the Libyan conflict had reached an agreement on holding a referendum on the country's constitution

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced that the parties to the Libyan conflict had reached an agreement on holding a referendum on the country's constitution.

"Egypt welcomes the agreement reached on Wednesday at the talks in Hurghada ... to hold a constitutional referendum in preparation for the elections scheduled for December 24," the ministry said in a statement.

The date of the referendum was not specified in the message.

It is noted that Egypt is ready to host the last third round of negotiations in February in the presence of the Libyan High Commission for Elections "to develop a roadmap for referendum and elections.

"

Talks between representatives of the Libyan State Council and members of the ruling Libyan parliament in the country's east have been going on since Monday under the auspices of the UN mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

On Tuesday, participants in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum by a majority vote approved a mechanism for selecting representatives of the executive branch in Libya, which will temporarily rule the country until the elections.