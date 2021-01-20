UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Conflict Parties Agree On Constitutional Referendum - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:05 PM

Libyan Conflict Parties Agree on Constitutional Referendum - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced that the parties to the Libyan conflict had reached an agreement on holding a referendum on the country's constitution

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced that the parties to the Libyan conflict had reached an agreement on holding a referendum on the country's constitution.

"Egypt welcomes the agreement reached on Wednesday at the talks in Hurghada ... to hold a constitutional referendum in preparation for the elections scheduled for December 24," the ministry said in a statement.

The date of the referendum was not specified in the message.

It is noted that Egypt is ready to host the last third round of negotiations in February in the presence of the Libyan High Commission for Elections "to develop a roadmap for referendum and elections.

"

Talks between representatives of the Libyan State Council and members of the ruling Libyan parliament in the country's east have been going on since Monday under the auspices of the UN mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

On Tuesday, participants in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum by a majority vote approved a mechanism for selecting representatives of the executive branch in Libya, which will temporarily rule the country until the elections.

Related Topics

United Nations Parliament Egypt Vote Hurghada Libya February December Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first globally in several indexes relate ..

52 minutes ago

Chief Minister listens to public problems

2 minutes ago

PPP, PML-N collect money from dubious persons to r ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Becomes 46th US President

2 minutes ago

Bulgaria to Use New NPP Reactors to Expand Soviet- ..

2 minutes ago

US, Pakistan want to strengthen their mutual ties: ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.