UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Conflict Parties' Ceasefire Statements Instill Optimism - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:47 PM

Libyan Conflict Parties' Ceasefire Statements Instill Optimism - Russian Foreign Ministry

Statements by the parties to the conflict in Libya on the start of a ceasefire are encouraging, Moscow calls for an urgent end to hostilities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Statements by the parties to the conflict in Libya on the start of a ceasefire are encouraging, Moscow calls for an urgent end to hostilities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Recent statements made by the head of the Government of National Accord and the Chairman of the House of Representatives inspire some optimism.

We call on the parties to immediately launch intra-Libyan talks within the framework of mechanisms created by decisions of the Berlin Conference on Libya on January 19 this year and approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2510," she said at a briefing.

Zakharova recalled that Moscow was convinced that there was no alternative to a political settlement of the Libyan crisis and advocates the sustainable cessation of hostilities in Libya.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Moscow Russia Berlin Libya January Government

Recent Stories

Foolproof arrangements made to maintain peace duri ..

51 seconds ago

AC Thal directs shopkeepers to ensure quality of g ..

52 seconds ago

Senate body lauds NCHD for educating 0.80 mln chil ..

54 seconds ago

Resolution of media problems, joint responsibility ..

58 seconds ago

Hiking tracks in Galyat to be made more attractive ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Expects 'Big Progre ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.