Libyan Conflict Parties' Ceasefire Statements Instill Optimism - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Statements by the parties to the conflict in Libya on the start of a ceasefire are encouraging, Moscow calls for an urgent end to hostilities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Recent statements made by the head of the Government of National Accord and the Chairman of the House of Representatives inspire some optimism.

We call on the parties to immediately launch intra-Libyan talks within the framework of mechanisms created by decisions of the Berlin Conference on Libya on January 19 this year and approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2510," she said at a briefing.

Zakharova recalled that Moscow was convinced that there was no alternative to a political settlement of the Libyan crisis and advocates the sustainable cessation of hostilities in Libya.