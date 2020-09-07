Libyan Conflict Parties to Convene in Geneva From September 17-28 - Edlers Council

Meetings on the Libyan crisis settlement between the country's all concerned parties will start in Switzerland's Geneva from September 17- 28, Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik on Monday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Meetings on the Libyan crisis settlement between the country's all concerned parties will start in Switzerland's Geneva from September 17- 28, Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik on Monday.

"There will be a meeting from [September ]17 until 28. All delegations will come, and a big session will occur to get the country out of this dangerous state in line with international and local guarantees," al-Haleeq said.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011.

The country's west, including the capital of Tripoli, is controlled by the Government of National Accord (GNA), while the eastern is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.

In mid-August, the UN-backed GNA announced an immediate ceasefire, which the eastern parliament welcomed and supported, and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.