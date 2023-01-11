UrduPoint.com

Libyan Court Pauses Energy Pact With Turkey - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Libyan Court Pauses Energy Pact With Turkey - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) A Libyan court has ruled to suspend an energy pact that the hydrocarbons-rich North African nation struck with Turkey in 2022, citing the parliament's claims that the incumbent government lacked legitimacy, media reported.

The eastern-based House of Representatives argued that the Government of National Unity in Tripoli had no authority to sign the deal on oil and gas exploration after it failed to hold a general vote in December of 2021, according to Sky News Arabia.

The British-Emirati news channel quoted a Tripoli appeals court as saying that the October memorandums were being suspended due to lack of confidence in government from lawmakers.

Tensions between rival Libyan powers persisted through the appointment of a unity government by the UN in 2021 and escalated after the caretaker cabinet failed to hold elections in December of that year. The Tobruk-based parliament then voted for a new prime minister in February 2022 but acting Prime Minister Abdul Dbeibah refused to step down.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Turkey Parliament Vote Oil Tripoli February October December Gas Media From Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

2 hours ago
 Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in Octob ..

Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in October 2022

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics ..

Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Bulgaria

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chief of Army Staff

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.