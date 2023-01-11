Libyan Court Pauses Energy Pact With Turkey - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) A Libyan court has ruled to suspend an energy pact that the hydrocarbons-rich North African nation struck with Turkey in 2022, citing the parliament's claims that the incumbent government lacked legitimacy, media reported.

The eastern-based House of Representatives argued that the Government of National Unity in Tripoli had no authority to sign the deal on oil and gas exploration after it failed to hold a general vote in December of 2021, according to Sky News Arabia.

The British-Emirati news channel quoted a Tripoli appeals court as saying that the October memorandums were being suspended due to lack of confidence in government from lawmakers.

Tensions between rival Libyan powers persisted through the appointment of a unity government by the UN in 2021 and escalated after the caretaker cabinet failed to hold elections in December of that year. The Tobruk-based parliament then voted for a new prime minister in February 2022 but acting Prime Minister Abdul Dbeibah refused to step down.