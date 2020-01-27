Libyan Crisis Settlement to Take Center Stage at 33rd African Union Summit - Official

The Libyan crisis will be one of the topics discussed at the 33rd African Union (AU) summit since the situation in the North African nation affects the entire continent, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Libyan crisis will be one of the topics discussed at the 33rd African Union (AU) summit since the situation in the North African nation affects the entire continent, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu said in an interview with Sputnik.

The 33rd session of the AU Assembly will be held from February 9-10 in Addis Ababa. Earlier in January, the Republic of the Congo's president, Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is also the chairman of the AU committee on Libya, called on the AU to make Libya a "major priority" in the summit's agenda this year.

"Libya is not a one country's agenda.

Libya is a continent's agenda. It is even a global agenda nowadays. The crisis in Libya affects every country in Africa ... The African problems have to be solved by Africans. That's why the Libyan agenda will be discussed at the summit in February. And I think the African leaders will get a solution for Libya," Tegenu said.

Prior to the high-level meetings of the AU summit, an international conference on Libya a follow-up to the landmark gathering in Berlin earlier in the month will be held. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has told Sputnik that it might happen in the first week of February.