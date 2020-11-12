Libyan Dialogue Participants Agree on Plan to Unify Powers - UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The participants in the Libyan political dialogue forum in Tunisia have agreed on a roadmap for the unification of public authorities in the country, Acting Special Representatives of the UN Secretary-General for Libya Stephanie Williams said on Wednesday.

The forum, which is being held under the auspices of the UN Support Mission in Libya, is attended by 75 delegates from various sectors of Libyan society. The talks, which started on Monday, are being held in the resort town of Gammarth, a suburb of the Tunisian capital. According to the original mission schedule, the forum should be completed by November 16.

Participants in the political dialogue agreed on a roadmap for uniting government bodies and agreed to hold elections no more than 18 months after the start of the transition period, Williams said at a news conference broadcast by Arab satellite tv channels.

According to the plan of the UN mission, the Libyan forum of political dialogue should end with the selection of members of the new presidential council and the government of Libya.

The council will consist of a leader and two deputies. Each of the councilors will represent one of Libya's three historical regions of Tripolitania, Cyrenaica and Fezzan. The head of government and his two deputies will also represent different regions.

Following the approval of the composition of the government by the House of Representatives of Libya and the Supreme State Council in the country, a transitional period, which should not exceed 18 months, is planned to begin. The transitional period must conclude with presidential and parliamentary elections.

Many Libyans are critical of the forum or treat it with skepticism. The main discontent of both politicians and ordinary citizens is the inclusion of Names previously unknown in the country in the list of negotiators, as well as a large group of supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).