BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Libya's Supreme Committee for Combating COVID-19 affiliated with the east-based Libyan government has decided to extend a curfew in all cities that are under its control from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time (from 17:00 to 04:00 GMT) due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the country's south and west, the committee said late on Monday.

"According to the instructions of the Chief of the General Staff of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces and the head of the Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus, Lieut. Gen. Abdel Razek Al-Nadhuri, it is required to implement a curfew for citizens and commercial activities from 7 p.

m. to 6 a.m.," the committee said in a statement.

These measures followed "the emergence of coronavirus cases in the country's western and southern parts," the statement read.

On May 18, the committee enforced a partial curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for 10 days. Following this step, the country's east-based authorities have introduced a 12-day curfew in the city of Benghazi starting on May 28, according to local media outlets.

All of 12, as well as the majority of those 26 reported on Monday, were confirmed in the country's southwestern city of Sabha. The tally of recoveries and the death toll have remained at 52 and five, respectively.