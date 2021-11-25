CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Supreme Election Commission of Libya rejected the candidacy of the second son of ousted and killed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, as a participant in the presidential election, the decision can be appealed, according to the commission's document seen by Sputnik.

According to the document, the commission rejected applications from 25 out of 98 applicants who submitted documents for registration as candidates.

The first on the list of refused candidates is Saif al-Islam Gaddafi due to the inconsistency of the candidate's documents with a number of requirements of the electoral legislation.

The decision of the commission is preliminary and can be challenged by the candidate.

The list of approved candidates contains the Names of the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Marshal Khalifa Haftar; the speaker of the parliament sitting in the east of the country, Aguila Saleh; the prime minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Parliamentary and presidential elections in Libya are scheduled for December 24.