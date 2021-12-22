UrduPoint.com

Libyan Election Commission Proposes To Postpone Presidential Election To January 24

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:40 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Libyan High National Election Commission on Wednesday proposed to postpone the presidential election, initially scheduled for Friday, to January 24.

"In accordance with the law on presidential elections ...

the commission must announce the postponement of the voting day, and the parliament sets a new date within 30 days. The commission proposes, after consultations with the parliament, to postpone the first round of elections until January 24, 2022," the commission said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

