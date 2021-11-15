UrduPoint.com

Libyan Election Watchdog Rejects Gaddafi's Son's Bid To Take Part In Presidential Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:37 PM

Libyan Election Watchdog Rejects Gaddafi's Son's Bid to Take Part in Presidential Election

The Libyan High Election Commission has decided to reject Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's bid to run for the presidency over protests against his candidacy, the commission said on Facebook

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The Libyan High Election Commission has decided to reject Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's bid to run for the presidency over protests against his candidacy, the commission said on Facebook.

Earlier, the media reported that protesters against Gaddafi's candidacy forced the commissioners in some cities to stop working.

"Given the eroding stability and the closure of a number of branches of the commission, the commission decided to reject the candidacy of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi," the head of the commission, Imad Saih, said.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Facebook Media

Recent Stories

Joint session of parliament on Nov 17

Joint session of parliament on Nov 17

2 minutes ago
 US journalist 'pardoned' before being deported fro ..

US journalist 'pardoned' before being deported from Myanmar: junta

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 organizes fire prevention workshop

Rescue 1122 organizes fire prevention workshop

5 minutes ago
 Islam teaches, kindness: Chief Minister

Islam teaches, kindness: Chief Minister

5 minutes ago
 National camping festival held at Islamia Universi ..

National camping festival held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves budget for Al Qasimia Unive ..

Sharjah Ruler approves budget for Al Qasimia University

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.