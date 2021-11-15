(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Libyan High Election Commission has decided to reject Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's bid to run for the presidency over protests against his candidacy, the commission said on Facebook

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The Libyan High Election Commission has decided to reject Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's bid to run for the presidency over protests against his candidacy, the commission said on Facebook.

Earlier, the media reported that protesters against Gaddafi's candidacy forced the commissioners in some cities to stop working.

"Given the eroding stability and the closure of a number of branches of the commission, the commission decided to reject the candidacy of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi," the head of the commission, Imad Saih, said.