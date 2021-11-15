(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The message about refusal to register Saif al-Islam Gaddafi as a candidate for the presidential election in Libya disappeared from the country's supreme election commission's Facebook page.

The Libyan Supreme Election Commission said earlier on Monday that it had decided to reject Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's application to run for presidency because of protests against his candidacy.

The message disappeared less than ten minutes after publication.