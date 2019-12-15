UrduPoint.com
Libyan Embassy In Cairo Suspends Work For Security Reasons - Statement

Sun 15th December 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) The Libyan embassy in Egypt suspended its work starting Sunday, citing security reasons, after Egypt's parliamentary speaker Ali Abdel-Aal said that Cairo considered the eastern-based Libyan administration to be the sole source of legitimacy in the war-torn country.

On Saturday, following the statement by the Egyptian speaker, Libya's High Council of State advising the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) slammed Cairo for denying it recognition in favor of its eastern-based rival.

"The Libyan embassy in Cairo announces to Libyan citizens and the Libyan diaspora in the sister Arab Republic of Egypt that it has suspended its work for security reasons beginning on December 15 until further notice," the diplomatic mission said in a statement released on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Libya has suffered from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country's east is now controlled by the parliament and its allied Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, while the west is governed by the UN-backed GNA. In April, the situation deteriorated when the LNA launched an offensive to take control of Tripoli.

