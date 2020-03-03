UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Embassy In Damascus Reopens After 8-Year Hiatus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Libyan Embassy in Damascus Reopens After 8-Year Hiatus

The Libyan embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus, which was closed in 2012, resumed its work on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Libyan embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus, which was closed in 2012, resumed its work on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The embassy's opening ceremony was attended by high-level delegations from Syria and the eastern Libyan government.

At the event, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that the crises in his country and Libya proved that "all agents and tools were doomed to fail regardless of the support level provided from [other] countries."

Foreign Minister of Libya's Interim Government Abdul Hadi al-Hweij, in turn, said that the embassy's reopening was a historic moment that was in the interest of both nations.

"Today is the return of normal ties between the two countries and the two brotherly nations, because it is natural for relations to be in their strongest form," al-Hweij added.

On March 1, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said Damascus and the Tobruk-based Libyan authorities had signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging the resumption of diplomatic missions, and coordination on international and regional platforms.

After Syria's conflict began in 2011, dozens of countries, including numerous Arab and Western states, severed diplomatic relations with Damascus and closed or relocated their embassies in the country.

In December 2018, the United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital, soon after which Bahrain announced the reopening of its diplomatic mission in the country.

Related Topics

Syria Damascus Bahrain Libya United Arab Emirates March December 2018 Event All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers condole Bahrain King on death of Sheikh ..

1 minute ago

AJK President eulogizes humanitarian services of P ..

10 minutes ago

PAKISTAN vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group

13 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Intensifies Efforts toHelp Membe ..

13 minutes ago

PSB DG, PTF president visit Davis Cup tie venue

1 minute ago

Sindh Cabinet approves purchase of 5000 Coronaviru ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.