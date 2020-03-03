Libyan Embassy in Damascus Reopens After 8-Year Hiatus

The Libyan embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus, which was closed in 2012, resumed its work on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

The embassy's opening ceremony was attended by high-level delegations from Syria and the eastern Libyan government.

At the event, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that the crises in his country and Libya proved that "all agents and tools were doomed to fail regardless of the support level provided from [other] countries."

Foreign Minister of Libya's Interim Government Abdul Hadi al-Hweij, in turn, said that the embassy's reopening was a historic moment that was in the interest of both nations.

"Today is the return of normal ties between the two countries and the two brotherly nations, because it is natural for relations to be in their strongest form," al-Hweij added.

On March 1, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said Damascus and the Tobruk-based Libyan authorities had signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging the resumption of diplomatic missions, and coordination on international and regional platforms.

After Syria's conflict began in 2011, dozens of countries, including numerous Arab and Western states, severed diplomatic relations with Damascus and closed or relocated their embassies in the country.

In December 2018, the United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital, soon after which Bahrain announced the reopening of its diplomatic mission in the country.