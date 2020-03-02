UrduPoint.com
Libyan Embassy In Syria To Resume Work On Tuesday After 8-Year Hiatus - Damascus

The Libyan embassy in Damascus, which was closed in 2012, will resume its work on Tuesday, the Syrian Ministry of Information said, adding that a delegation of the Tobruk-based Libyan authorities will attend the opening ceremony

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Libyan embassy in Damascus, which was closed in 2012, will resume its work on Tuesday, the Syrian Ministry of Information said, adding that a delegation of the Tobruk-based Libyan authorities will attend the opening ceremony.

"There will be the ceremony of resuming the work of the embassy of the Libyan Arab Republic in Damascus in the presence of official delegations of Libya and Syria," the ministry said in a press release.

On Sunday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said Damascus and the eastern-based Libyan authorities had signed a memorandum of understanding, which envisaged the resumption of operation of diplomatic mission and coordination on international and regional platforms.

After Syria's conflict began in 2011, dozens of countries, including numerous Arab and Western states, severed diplomatic relations with Damascus and closed or relocated their embassies in the country.

The situation slightly improved in December 2018 when the United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital. Soon afterward, Bahrain announced the opening of its diplomatic mission in Syria.

