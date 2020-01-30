UrduPoint.com
Libyan Envoy Asks UNSC For Endorsement Of Berlin, Accountability For Foreign 'Spoilers'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Libyan Permanent Representative to the United Nations Taher Al-Sunni called on the Security Council on Thursday to swiftly adopt a resolution that would secure the results of the Berlin conference and hold foreign actors, intervening in the war, accountable.

"We see that the Security Council has a real responsibility for the Libyans," Al-Sunni told reporters. "We just hear statements and [condemnations], but we don't see real actions. And if we really want the Berlin summit's communique to take place, we need a resolution quickly that will hold those spoilers accountable and also pave the way forward for a political process."

Earlier in the day, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame told the Security Council that both rival powers, the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), have been receiving military reinforcements from foreign sponsors, violating the arms embargo and provoking a more dangerous conflict in a broader region.

Salame, as well, asked the Security Council to endorse the results of the Berlin summit that would help to contain foreign interference in the ongoing conflict.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference that resulted in the adoption of a joint communique. The signatories pledged to refrain from assistance to any of the rival Libyan administrations, among other things.

