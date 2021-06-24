UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Foreign Minister Expects Foreign Mercenaries To Leave Soon

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Libyan Foreign Minister Expects Foreign Mercenaries to Leave Soon

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said on Wednesday that the UN-backed Libyan government expected foreign military presence in the North African country to be over soon

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said on Wednesday that the UN-backed Libyan government expected foreign military presence in the North African country to be over soon.

"We have progress in terms of mercenaries.

Hopefully, mercenaries from both sides will be withdrawing within the coming days," she said at the 2nd Berlin Conference on Libya.

Libya's so-called national unity government was formed in Geneva in March in an effort to bridge the divide between a UN-recognized administration in Tripoli and a rival government in Tobruk. Both authorities relied on foreign forces in the decade-long fight for control of the oil-rich country.

Related Topics

Berlin Tripoli Progress Geneva Libya March From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

5 minutes ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

5 minutes ago

Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Ba ..

5 minutes ago

Bangladesh recall wicketkeeper Nurul for Zimbabwe ..

5 minutes ago

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

1 hour ago

Leaked UN climate report a call to 'act'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.