Libyan Foreign Minister Expects Foreign Mercenaries to Leave Soon

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said on Wednesday that the UN-backed Libyan government expected foreign military presence in the North African country to be over soon

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said on Wednesday that the UN-backed Libyan government expected foreign military presence in the North African country to be over soon.

"We have progress in terms of mercenaries.

Hopefully, mercenaries from both sides will be withdrawing within the coming days," she said at the 2nd Berlin Conference on Libya.

Libya's so-called national unity government was formed in Geneva in March in an effort to bridge the divide between a UN-recognized administration in Tripoli and a rival government in Tobruk. Both authorities relied on foreign forces in the decade-long fight for control of the oil-rich country.