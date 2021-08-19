UrduPoint.com

Libyan Foreign Minister Praises Russia's 'Significant Role' In Peacemaking

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Libyan Foreign Minister Praises Russia's 'Significant Role' in Peacemaking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Foreign Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU), Najla Mangoush, on Thursday thanked Russia for its contribution to promoting the intra-Libyan reconciliation and ceasefire.

"We appreciate the significant role played by Russia in regional affairs. I would like to express my gratitude to the Russian Federation and to President [Vladimir] Putin personally for his efforts to bring the Libyan parties together and initiate a ceasefire, which began in January 2020, with the aim of finding common ground among all Libyan opposing sides," Mangoush said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Mangoush conveyed greetings from senior Libyan officials to the Russian president, noting the need to further strengthen bilateral relations.

"I am personally very happy that our country maintains friendly relations with the Russian Federation, and I will aim to promote this course in every possible way," she added.

Lavrov, in turn, thanked his Libyan counterpart for visiting Moscow.

"We see this as the Libyan leadership's intention to build priority relations with the Russian Federation, relations which are based on traditions of friendship and cooperation," the top Russian diplomat said.

For almost a decade since 2011, when longtime Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted from power and killed, Libyan had been divided between two warring governments, with the Libyan National Army controlling the east and the Government of National Accord based in the west.

In February, the interim Government of National Unity was created as the result of Geneva-hosted intra-Libyan negotiations. It is to rule the country until the December 24 election.

Related Topics

Election Army Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Libya January February December 2020 All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

34 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

1 hour ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 reco ..

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility t ..

EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility to further optimise its capital ..

1 hour ago
 Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cas ..

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.