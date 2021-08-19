MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Foreign Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU), Najla Mangoush, on Thursday thanked Russia for its contribution to promoting the intra-Libyan reconciliation and ceasefire.

"We appreciate the significant role played by Russia in regional affairs. I would like to express my gratitude to the Russian Federation and to President [Vladimir] Putin personally for his efforts to bring the Libyan parties together and initiate a ceasefire, which began in January 2020, with the aim of finding common ground among all Libyan opposing sides," Mangoush said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Mangoush conveyed greetings from senior Libyan officials to the Russian president, noting the need to further strengthen bilateral relations.

"I am personally very happy that our country maintains friendly relations with the Russian Federation, and I will aim to promote this course in every possible way," she added.

Lavrov, in turn, thanked his Libyan counterpart for visiting Moscow.

"We see this as the Libyan leadership's intention to build priority relations with the Russian Federation, relations which are based on traditions of friendship and cooperation," the top Russian diplomat said.

For almost a decade since 2011, when longtime Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted from power and killed, Libyan had been divided between two warring governments, with the Libyan National Army controlling the east and the Government of National Accord based in the west.

In February, the interim Government of National Unity was created as the result of Geneva-hosted intra-Libyan negotiations. It is to rule the country until the December 24 election.