Libyan Foreign Minister Says Released Russians Were Not Kidnapped, Their Boat Was Lost

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala told Sputnik on Saturday that three Russian nationals, who were previously reported to have been released from captivity, were not kidnapped but lost.

Earlier on Saturday, Civic Chamber member Alexander Malkevich said that three Russians and one Ukrainian national were on their way to Russia.

"They were not kidnapped, they were in a boat that may have gotten lost and entered Libyan waters, so they were arrested and we agreed with [Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail] Bagdanov to deport them. So today, a Russian plane arrived to pick them up as per the agreement," Siala said.