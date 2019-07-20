UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Gaddafi-Era Politician Released From Jail For "Health Reasons"- Justice Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

Libyan Gaddafi-Era Politician Released From Jail For

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The former prime minister of Libya, Baghdadi Ali Mahmoudi, who served in ousted Muammar Gaddafi's government, has been released from jail for health reasons in order to receive medical treatment abroad four years after being sentenced to death, the Libyan Justice Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Mahmoudi was released for "health reasons at the recommendation of a special medical commission to continue his treatment at specialized medical centers" abroad, since Libya was no longer able to provide him with effective medical care, the statement said.

The ministry stressed that the decision did not entail clearing Mahmoudi of criminal charges and prosecution.

Mahmoudi served as Libya's prime minister from 2006 up until the uprising in 2011 that toppled the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi and launched a violent civil war. Mahmoudi  attempted fleeing to the neighboring Tunisia but was extradited. In 2015, he along with several other Gaddafi-era high-ranking officials was sentenced to death for alleged involvement in a violent crackdown on anti-government protesters.

 After the events of 2011, Libya ceased functioning as a unified state. Today it is split between two governments: the eastern part of the country is controlled by the parliament and the Libyan National Army while the UN-backed Tripoli-based Government of National Accord controls the west.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Parliament Jail Split Tunisia Libya Criminals 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

2 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabiâ€™s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

4 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

4 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

4 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.