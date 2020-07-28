Libyan GNA, Algeria Talk Efforts to Return Crisis Settlement to Political Track - Tripoli

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala has discussed with his Algerian counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum, bilateral coordination mechanisms to return the situation in Libya to the political track, the Libyan Foreign Ministry affiliated with the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) said.

"Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala and his Algerian counterpart have discussed during a phone conversation coordination between the two countries in a bid to return to the political process and dialogue in Libya, and the role that Algeria plays in this regard," the foreign ministry said in a statement in the late hours of Monday.

The two diplomats also talked other core issues, including measures to tackle COVID-19.

In early 2020, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced that his country was ready to host talks between the Libyan warring parties to settle the longstanding conflict.

The Arab country has repeatedly affirmed its stance on the matter, as well as the importance to find a peaceful political solution to the crisis in neighboring Libya.

In mid-June, Tebboune held talks with the speaker of Libya's eastern-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, following a settlement roadmap proposed by Cairo, which called on the belligerents to cease fire.

Last week, the Egyptian parliament unanimously approved a possible dispatch of military forces to conduct combat operations outside the country. It came after President Abdel Fattah Sisi said that his country had an internationally legitimate right to intervene in Libya and assist the eastern administration, which is the GNA's main rival, to protect its national security.