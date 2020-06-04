Libyan GNA Deputy Prime Minister Met in Moscow With Russian Defense Ministry Officials

Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik on Thursday he had held meetings in Moscow with representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry and security agencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik on Thursday he had held meetings in Moscow with representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry and security agencies.

Maiteeq arrived in the Russian capital on Wednesday, as part of a GNA delegation. They held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the developments in Libya.

"We met with [representatives of] the Russian Foreign Ministry and also with many officials of the Russian Defense Ministry and Russia's security agencies," Maiteeq said.