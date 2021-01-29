UrduPoint.com
Libyan GNA Expects To Boost Cooperation With Russian Companies In Oil Sector - Deputy Head

Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:55 PM

Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) expects to increase cooperation with Russia in oil sector, deputy chair of the GNA Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik on Friday

"Yes, they already have consensus in Libya with Russian companies. It's clear that we want to see these companies coming back and start to improve Libyan oil industry as they were before. Plus, there are so many new concessions," Maiteeq said.

