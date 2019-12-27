Libyan GNA Formally Asks Turkey for 'Air, Sea, Ground' Military Aid- Russian Contact Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) officially requested military aid ” "air, sea, ground" support ” from Turkey, Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for the intra-Libyan settlement, confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, several media reported that Tripoli-based GNA had made a formal request.

"Yes, it is true. The office of GNA confirmed that it had officially asked Turkey for military aid ” air, sea, ground," Dengov said.