Libyan GNA Formally Asks Turkey for 'Air, Sea, Ground' Military Aid- Russian Contact Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) officially requested military aid "air, sea, ground" support from Turkey, Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for the intra-Libyan settlement, confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, several media reported that Tripoli-based GNA had made a formal request.

"Yes, it is true. The office of GNA confirmed that it had officially asked Turkey for military aid air, sea, ground," Dengov said.