Libyan GNA Head Sarraj Recalls Resignation 'to Avoid Political Vacuum'

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj said on Friday he had withdrawn his resignation "to avoid a political vacuum."

"I refused to resign, which I wanted before the end of October this year, in response to insistent demands both domestically and abroad in order to avoid a political vacuum," Sarraj said, as quoted by Al-Hadath broadcaster

Earlier, the chairman of the Libyan Supreme State Council, Khalid Mishri, and the Tripoli-based House of Representatives asked Sarraj to postpone his resignation until the election of a new Presidential Council.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also addressed Sarraj with the same appeal.

Sarraj, who leads the GNA and the Presidential Council, announced in September his intention to transfer his powers to the executive branch by the end of October. Announcing his planned resignation in October, he explained that he expected the completion of the work of the negotiating committee and the formation of a new Presidential Council by this date. Sarraj has been the head of the GNA since March 31, 2016.