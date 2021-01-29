Libyan GNA Hopes Russian Business to Return Soon, Offers Security Guarantees - Deputy Head

LIbya's Government of the National Accord (GNA) expects Russian companies to resume their work in the country, which has long been plagued by internal conflict, soon and is ready to offer security guarantees, GNA deputy chair Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) LIbya's Government of the National Accord (GNA) expects Russian companies to resume their work in the country, which has long been plagued by internal conflict, soon and is ready to offer security guarantees, GNA deputy chair Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik.

"I think that Russian companies in Libya have their offices, but some are looking for the security management. And we ensure that the safety of any person in Libya is our responsibility. Russian view on this is very positive during these days, and I think in the very near future we are going to see a lot of them back in Libya," Maiteeq said.