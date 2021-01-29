UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan GNA Hopes Russian Business To Return Soon, Offers Security Guarantees - Deputy Head

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 10:03 PM

Libyan GNA Hopes Russian Business to Return Soon, Offers Security Guarantees - Deputy Head

LIbya's Government of the National Accord (GNA) expects Russian companies to resume their work in the country, which has long been plagued by internal conflict, soon and is ready to offer security guarantees, GNA deputy chair Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) LIbya's Government of the National Accord (GNA) expects Russian companies to resume their work in the country, which has long been plagued by internal conflict, soon and is ready to offer security guarantees, GNA deputy chair Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik.

"I think that Russian companies in Libya have their offices, but some are looking for the security management. And we ensure that the safety of any person in Libya is our responsibility. Russian view on this is very positive during these days, and I think in the very near future we are going to see a lot of them back in Libya," Maiteeq said.

Related Topics

Russia Libya Government

Recent Stories

Over three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines admi ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court orders secretary to devise SOPs for ..

32 seconds ago

Parliamentary committee reviews progress of projec ..

36 seconds ago

Sugary drinks major contributors to increase diabe ..

8 minutes ago

Biden Urged Putin to Release Opposition Figure Nav ..

8 minutes ago

Lavrov Tells GNA's Maiteeq Russian Companies Ready ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.