Libyan GNA Hopes To Defeat Haftar's LNA During Ramadan - High Council Chairman Al-Mishri

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 08:40 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) expects to defeat the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar during the month of Ramadan, Chairman of Libya's High Council of State in Tripoli, Khalid al-Mishri, said.

Ramadan, the month of Muslim fasting, depending on the position of the moon, should begin on April 23 or 24.

"We expect the military junta to fall in the month of Ramadan," al-Mishri said at a meeting with reporters broadcast on national television.

