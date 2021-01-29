Libyan GNA Ready for Direct Talks With Haftar, But Has No Exact Plans Yet - Deputy Chief

Libya's Government of the National Accord is ready for direct talks with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who leads the rival power's military forces, but no specific plans are currently in the making, GNA deputy chair Ahmed Maiteeq told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021)

"Any meeting between Libyans is going to be very positive. I push for meeting like this [to] take place, because without meetings between Libyans nothing will be happening. It's rather they meet and solve their problems or otherwise the division will continue. No, there's no plans [to organize such a meeting], according to my information," Maiteeq said.