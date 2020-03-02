UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan GNA Should Seek Approval From Eastern Government On Any Potential US Base - Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:16 PM

Libyan GNA Should Seek Approval From Eastern Government on Any Potential US Base - Speaker

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) should coordinate any decision related to the opening of foreign bases on the Libyan territory with the eastern authorities, the speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, has told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) should coordinate any decision related to the opening of foreign bases on the Libyan territory with the eastern authorities, the speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, has told Sputnik.

On February 22, media reported that the GNA had proposed hosting a US military base on Libyan soil, with GNA's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha claiming it would contribute to stability in the country and serve as a deterrent to prevent foreign intervention.

"The United States does not need fixed bases in Libya, as it has mobile bases in the seas and oceans. Such agreements require the approval of the legislative authorities," Saleh said.

The fragile truce between Libya's warring parties � the GNA and the Tobruk-backed Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar � came into force on January 12, but an official ceasefire agreement has yet to be signed.

Related Topics

Army Interior Minister Mobile Parliament United States Libya January February Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Known actress and singer Ayyan Ali appears on soci ..

3 minutes ago

CM aide for complete commercialization of PDA buil ..

3 minutes ago

Member of Regional Gov't of Italy's Lombardy Tests ..

3 minutes ago

At least 50 killed in northern Nigeria 'bandit' at ..

3 minutes ago

DC inaugurates tree plantation drive in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Over half of coronavirus patients recovered, disc ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.