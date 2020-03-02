Libyan GNA Should Seek Approval From Eastern Government on Any Potential US Base - Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) should coordinate any decision related to the opening of foreign bases on the Libyan territory with the eastern authorities, the speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, has told Sputnik.

On February 22, media reported that the GNA had proposed hosting a US military base on Libyan soil, with GNA's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha claiming it would contribute to stability in the country and serve as a deterrent to prevent foreign intervention.

"The United States does not need fixed bases in Libya, as it has mobile bases in the seas and oceans. Such agreements require the approval of the legislative authorities," Saleh said.

The fragile truce between Libya's warring parties � the GNA and the Tobruk-backed Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar � came into force on January 12, but an official ceasefire agreement has yet to be signed.