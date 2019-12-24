UrduPoint.com
Libyan GNA Spokesman Says Italy Free To Invite Rival Haftar To Rome

Tue 24th December 2019 | 09:07 PM

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) enjoys a stable and trusting relationship with Italy and will reserve its judgment on the Italian foreign minister's invitation for the leader of the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, to visit Rome, Hassan al-Huni, a spokesman for the GNA, told Sputnik on Tuesday

Last week, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio paid a short working visit to Libya, where he held talks with representatives of the UN-recognized GNA, headed by Fayez Sarraj. The Italian foreign minister then went to Benghazi, where he met with Haftar and invited him to visit Rome in the coming weeks.

"We have had a close trusting relationship with Italy in many areas for a very long time. Italy has its embassy in Tripoli. We have always been in contact with Italy, but, ultimately, Italy is free to make decisions that it considers necessary in its policies," al-Huni said.

When asked whether Italy was against a recently signed memorandum between the GNA and Turkey, the spokesman said that there was no official statement from Rome.

"Everything we read goes through the media. For whoever disputes [this treaty], like Greece or other countries, there is an international arbitration court, international jurisdiction and international law that govern this issue. This is an open agreement within international law," al-Huni stated.

Last week, the Turkish parliament ratified a memorandum on military cooperation signed with the GNA in November. Earlier that week, the agreement was ratified by the GNA, meaning that it now has the opportunity to seek military aid from Ankara.

"Negotiations with Turkey began a few years ago. ... This is not news in this regard. Libya is open for cooperation with all Mediterranean countries," the official from Tripoli added.

Speaking about a recently announced agreement between Greece, Cyprus and Israel on the EastMed pipeline that bypasses Turkey and is viewed as a politically motivated move against the GNA-Turkish memorandum, al-Huni said that Tripoli was currently focused on domestic rather than international issues.

