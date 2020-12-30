UrduPoint.com
Libyan GNA Wants To Enhance Cooperation With US Under Biden's Administration -GNA Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:34 PM

Libyan GNA Wants to Enhance Cooperation With US Under Biden's Administration -GNA Official

Libya's Tripoli-based authorities expect the cooperation ties with the coming new US administration under President-elect Joe Biden strengthening in different areas, including in the fight against terrorism, in a bid to make the Mediterranean region "a lake of peace," the deputy prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Ahmed Maiteeq, told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Libya's Tripoli-based authorities expect the cooperation ties with the coming new US administration under President-elect Joe Biden strengthening in different areas, including in the fight against terrorism, in a bid to make the Mediterranean region "a lake of peace," the deputy prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Ahmed Maiteeq, told Sputnik.

Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. Incumbent President Donald Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month. Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

"We believe that any government of the United States is well aware of the cooperation volume that has been over the past period and [can be] during the coming one to make the Mediterranean a lake of peace," Maiteeq said when asked about expectations of the US policy toward Libya with the new US administration.

Libya has cooperation ties with the US in several areas, with the most important one being the fight against terrorism, Maiteeq added, noting that there are agreements with Washington to train and qualify Libya's personnel to combat terrorism.

Earlier in December, Maiteeq and GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha held a meeting with the US ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, during which the parties discussed the latest developments in the security and political spheres on Libya's soil and ways to develop bilateral ties and support stability in the war-torn North African nation.

