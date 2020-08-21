The ceasefire declaration by Libya's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) could be a "maneuver" to stretch time in the case if foreign troops fail to withdraw from the country, Tamer Chehawi, a member of the Egyptian parliament's committee for defense and national security, told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, the GNA declared an immediate ceasefire and vowed to form demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra. The rival House of Representatives has welcomed the ceasefire, which it counts could ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops and make the Sirte city a temporary headquarters of the new Libyan presidential council.

"Without the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries, dismissal of armed groupings and cease of foreign interference, I will be considering this [declaration of ceasefire] a maneuver by the GNA and Turkey, which backs it, aimed at gaining time to prepare for establishing control over the new presidential council and parliament," Chehawi said.

At the same time, the Egyptian lawmaker described the GNA's declaration as "a bold step."

Chehawi has called for the Libyan general election, scheduled for next March, to be monitored by the United Nations and the African Union, among other intentional observers.

Since the onset of Libya's political disarray in 2011, the oil-rich country became a range of political confrontation between the western-based GNA and the eastern-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army. Turkey and Qatar have taken the GNA's side, while Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have backed the House of Representatives.

Turkey has maintained that the presence of its troops in Libya was legal as it followed a request from the UN-recognized government in Tripoli.