TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Libyan Higher Committee for Combating COVID-19 to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) said on Thursday that it had asked the GNA's Presidential Council to prolong the curfew imposed over the COVID-19 outbreak for another 10 days.

On April 17, the GNA imposed a 24-hour curfew in areas under its control for 10 days to contain the spread of the infection. Only few stores with essential goods, including grocery shops, are permitted to work. People are allowed to leave home in the period from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time (from 06:00 to 12:00 GMT).

"We are referring to a 277 order [issued by the Presidential Council] on declaring a curfew from April 17 for 10 days.

The Higher Committee held a meeting on the matter [to discuss] the next step regarding the curfew, and recommended [to extend it] for a 10-day period starting from April 28, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. [from 16:00 to 04:00 GMT]," the health authority said in an official statement obtained by Sputnik.

The committee added that big stores and other places of public gathering, such as mosques, cafes and restaurants, would remain closed.

To date, the total number of patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Libya stands at 60, which is an increase of just one from Wednesday, with 18 recoveries and one death.