UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Government Of National Accord Welcomes Russian-Turkish Statement On Libya

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:20 AM

Libyan Government of National Accord Welcomes Russian-Turkish Statement on Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) welcomed the Russian-Turkish statement on the situation in Libya.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on all parties to the conflict in Libya to cease fire from January 12.

They also reaffirmed their strong commitment to the territorial integrity of Libya.

"The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord followed the meeting between presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin ... and the published statement. The Presidential Council is highly assessing and welcomes the efforts of friendly countries, aimed at looking for the solution of the crisis," the GNA said on late Wednesday in a statement, published on the Facebook page.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Facebook Vladimir Putin Libya Tayyip Erdogan January All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Costa Rica&#039;s Presi ..

3 hours ago

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns ..

3 hours ago

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

4 hours ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

4 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

4 hours ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.