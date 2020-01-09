Libyan Government of National Accord Welcomes Russian-Turkish Statement on Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) welcomed the Russian-Turkish statement on the situation in Libya.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on all parties to the conflict in Libya to cease fire from January 12.

They also reaffirmed their strong commitment to the territorial integrity of Libya.

"The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord followed the meeting between presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin ... and the published statement. The Presidential Council is highly assessing and welcomes the efforts of friendly countries, aimed at looking for the solution of the crisis," the GNA said on late Wednesday in a statement, published on the Facebook page.