Libyan Government Of National Accord Welcomes International Call For Ceasefire

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:10 AM

Libyan Government of National Accord Welcomes International Call for Ceasefire

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) expressed on Thursday support for the international call for the cessation of hostilities in the war-torn Arab republic.

On Tuesday, the embassies of seven nations, as well as the EU mission to Libya and the Tunisian government, called on the Libyan warring parties to immediately stop hostilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Libya has not registered any COVID-19 cases so far.

"The [GNA] Presidential Council expressed its gratitude to the nations and organizations, which have paid attention and demonstrated the will to save our country from big tragedies via a call for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire .

.. We welcome this call," the GNA said in a statement.

The UN-backed government also reaffirmed its support for the UN Security Council's Resolution 2510, which envisages the ceasefire in Libya among others.

The GNA also stressed the need to reopen blocked oil fields and ports as well as to restart the exports of oil by the Libyan National Oil Corporation.

Libya has been torn apart between two rival governments since the US-supported overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions escalated last year after the Libyan National Army began its operation to retake the capital of Tripoli, where the rival Government of National Accord is seated.

