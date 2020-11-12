Libyan Government Says 5+5 Military Commission Fails to Implement Ceasefire - Spokesman

The sixth round of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) meetings between the Libyan Army of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army, which started on Tuesday in the northern Lybian city of Sirte, has not facilitated the implementation of a ceasefire agreement, Spokesman of the GNA Muhammad Kanunu said on Thursday

On October 23, Libyan representatives of the 5+5 JMC signed a Ceasefire Agreement in Geneva. The agreement envisages the resumption of transport connections between the different regions of Libya and initiation of disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process. Furthermore, it obliged all foreign fighters to withdraw from Libya within 90 days. The participants of the 5+5 JMC are expected to complete discussions over a ceasefire implementation as well as the formation of specialized sub-committees.

"We draw the attention of the UN Support Mission in Libya, that, what is happening at the meetings of the 5+5 Military Commission at the moment, does not lead to a permanent ceasefire," Kanunu wrote on Twitter.

The GNA spokesman noted that the people, who were not members of the commission, including Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, were admitted to the meetings and were authorized to moderate them, which hampered the negotiation process.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered back in 2011. The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, while the eastern one by Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.