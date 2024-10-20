Libyan Held In Germany Over Suspected Israel Embassy Plot
Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A Libyan suspected of planning an attack on the Israeli embassy in Berlin will appear before a judge on Sunday, German prosecutors said.
The suspect, identified only as Omar A., was arrested on Saturday evening at his home in Bernau, just outside the German capital, the Federal prosecutors' office said.
Omar A. was accused of planning a "high-profile attack with firearms" on the Israeli embassy in Berlin, they said.
As part of his preparations, Omar A.
was suspected of having exchanges of messages, said the prosecutors, who described him as a supporter of the group's ideology.
Israeli embassies were "on the front line of the diplomatic battlefield", ambassador Ron Prosor said.
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said protecting Jewish and Israeli institutions in Germany was "of the utmost importance.
Law enforcement was acting with the "utmost vigilance" to prevent any violence, Faeser said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon state media says Israel hits dozens of southern locations5 minutes ago
-
Ukraine drones target major Russian explosive plant15 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh to move on from Shakib for South Africa series16 minutes ago
-
Ex-general Prabowo takes office as Indonesia president56 minutes ago
-
Charles expresses 'great joy' at being back in Australia1 hour ago
-
Prabowo Subianto: ex-general who marched to Indonesia presidency1 hour ago
-
'One of the last': handmade bagpipes a dying art in Scotland1 hour ago
-
Young, Ravindra guide New Zealand to first win in India for 36 years2 hours ago
-
New Zealand record first Test win in India for 36 years2 hours ago
-
Harris turns 60, but prefers to talk about Trump's age2 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA BMW Ladies Championship scores2 hours ago
-
Dock walkway collapse kills 7 in US state of Georgia2 hours ago