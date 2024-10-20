Libyan held in Germany over suspected Israel embassy plot

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A Libyan suspected of planning an attack on the Israeli embassy in Berlin will appear before a judge on Sunday, German prosecutors said.

The suspect, identified only as Omar A., was arrested on Saturday evening at his home in Bernau, just outside the German capital, the Federal prosecutors' office said.

Omar A. was accused of planning a "high-profile attack with firearms" on the Israeli embassy in Berlin, they said.

As part of his preparations, Omar A.

was suspected of having exchanges of messages, said the prosecutors, who described him as a supporter of the group's ideology.

Israeli embassies were "on the front line of the diplomatic battlefield", ambassador Ron Prosor said.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said protecting Jewish and Israeli institutions in Germany was "of the utmost importance.

Law enforcement was acting with the "utmost vigilance" to prevent any violence, Faeser said.