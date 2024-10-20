Open Menu

Libyan Held In Germany Over Suspected Israel Embassy Plot

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Libyan held in Germany over suspected Israel embassy plot

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) German prosecutors said Sunday they had arrested a Libyan man on suspicion of having links to the Islamic State group and planning to attack the Israeli embassy in Berlin with firearms.

The suspect, identified only as Omar A., was arrested on Saturday evening at his home in Bernau, just outside the German capital, the Federal prosecutors' office said.

The 28-year-old was accused of "supporting a foreign terrorist organization" and was said by prosecutors to be an adherent to the ideology of the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors said Omar A. was planning a "high-profile attack with firearms" on the Israeli embassy in Berlin.

As part of his preparations, Omar A. was said to have had "exchanges with a member of IS in a messenger chat".

The suspect was set on Sunday to be put before a judge who would decide if he should be remanded in custody, according to prosecutors.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that he "would like to thank our security authorities for preventing a cowardly attack plan. We will not let up in the fight against terrorism".

Authorities said they searched the suspect's home in Bernau on Saturday. They also searched the property near Bonn of another person "not suspected" of involvement in the alleged plan.

German media said the flat in the town of Sankt Augustin near Bonn belonged to the suspect's uncle, who was being treated as a witness.

German authorities arrested Omar A. after a tip-off from a foreign intelligence agency, according to local media, adding that he had not been on any militant watchlist in Germany.

The suspect was said to have entered Germany in November 2022 and to have made a request for asylum the following January, a government source told AFP.

This was rejected in September 2023, meaning Omar A. would have been required to leave the country, the source said.

The suspect's immigration status is similar to that of the alleged perpetrator of a deadly stabbing at a festival in Germany in August.

The attack in the western city of Solingen, which left three people dead, caused public outrage after it was revealed that the Syrian suspect had evaded authorities' attempts to remove him from Germany.

The government in Berlin has responded with stricter knife laws and a tougher line on immigration. MPs on Friday passed rules which remove benefits offered to asylum seekers who are set to be deported to other EU countries.

Responding to news of the arrest, Israel's ambassador to Berlin said: "Muslim anti-Semitism is no longer just hate rhetoric. It leads to and encourages terrorist activities worldwide."

Israeli embassies were "on the front line of the diplomatic battlefield", ambassador Ron Prosor said in a message posted by the embassy on social media platform X.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said protecting Jewish and Israeli institutions in Germany was "of the utmost importance to us".

Law enforcement were acting with the "utmost vigilance" to prevent any suspected "Islamist, anti-Semitic and anti-Israel violence", Faeser said.

In early September, Munich police shot dead a young Austrian man known for his links to radical Islamism after he opened fire at the Israeli consulate and on police.

In early October, there were explosions near the Israeli embassy in Denmark and gunfire near its mission in Sweden.

bur-sea/gv/giv

X

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Fire Police Syria Israel Interior Minister Social Media German Germany Young Nancy Bonn Munich Berlin Man Sweden Denmark January August September October November Sunday Muslim Jew Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

13 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

23 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

23 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

23 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

23 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

23 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

23 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

24 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

24 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

24 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

24 hours ago

More Stories From World