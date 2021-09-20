Libyan High State Council Adopts Constitutional Basis for General Election - Member

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The Libyan High Council of State has ratified a constitutional framework for the upcoming general election as well as a law on elections into the country's national assembly, council member Musa Faraj told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The Libyan High Council of State has approved the constitutional basis for holding the general election, as well as the law on election into the lower and upper houses of the national assembly," Faraj said.

The civil war between rival Libyan political factions lasted for almost a decade until they managed to negotiate a ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last October. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the formation of the Government of National Unity, which will be in charge until the general election, scheduled for December 24.