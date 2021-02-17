UrduPoint.com
Libyan House Of Representatives Says Members Agreed To Elect New Leadership Next Week

Libyan House of Representatives Says Members Agreed to Elect New Leadership Next Week

Members of the Libyan House of Representatives reached a consensus during the session this week to convene again from February 22-23 to elect a new chairmanship, the legislature said on Wednesday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Members of the Libyan House of Representatives reached a consensus during the session this week to convene again from February 22-23 to elect a new chairmanship, the legislature said on Wednesday.

This week's session took place in the western Sabratah city from Monday-Tuesday.

"Members of the House of Representatives in Sabratah decided to hold a parliamentary meeting from next Monday to Tuesday, February 22-23. [The parliament] will contact the 5+5 Commission and announce within 48 hours whether or not the meeting can possibly be held in Sirte on the specified date. Should it be impossible, the meeting will be held in Sabratah on the specified date," the parliament said in a press release, obtained by Sputnik.

Both of the parliament's current power centers � one in the eastern Tobruk city and one in Tripoli � will get invitations to attend the meeting. In the case of their absence, the session will be run by a committee of senior lawmakers in line with the agreed agenda, according to the press release.

"The first item on the agenda is the reelection of the House of Representatives' presidency, which was devolved to a delegate representing southern Libya under the previous agreements and in line with the Cairo Declaration," the press release read.

The agenda also set the parliament to approve the outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and discuss confidence-building mechanisms for the national unity government. Additionally, the special parliament session is expected to adopt several amendments to internal regulations.

Libya's legislature, just like its executive authorities, was long split between rival power poles in the country's west and east. The confrontation repeatedly escalated into armed violence during recent years, creating conditions for the deployment of foreign troops.

Last fall, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan political rivals, which resulted in the creation of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee � a facility with an equal representation of rival forces brought together to negotiate a lasting peace deal.

Earlier in February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election on December 24.

