CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The resignation of Libya's interim government, sitting in the country's east, is unlikely to be approved by the House of Representatives (HoR) for lack of required quorum, a member of the HoR's defense and national security committee, Ali Tikbali, told Sputnik in an interview.

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thani, submitted on September 13 a letter of resignation to the parliament's speaker, Aguila Saleh, in the wake of mass anti-government protests, but no final decision has been made on the matter so far.

"Al-Thani's government is not able to meet the demands of ordinary citizens, and large protests have occurred. However, I do not think that the House of Representatives will accept the dismissal, as there will be no quorum during a session required to resolve this issue, but a lot of lawmakers stand ready to approve its resignation," Tikbali said.

The eastern government has attracted much criticism over its corruption-related activities, the lawmaker added, noting that complaints against it were "deserved."

Tikbali also highlighted that it was early to talk about presidential and parliamentary election campaigns in Libya, as no conditions have been put in place for this purpose.

"It is necessary to address problems in the security and economic fields before discussing a political solution to the Libyan crisis. How can we hold talks about elections if there is a million of fake national identification numbers, armed groups operating in every corner of the county, anarchy and poverty? Elections should occur in a secure position, otherwise militants will intervene in the process," Tikbali said.

The public protests took place in early September in Benghazi and other big cities in eastern Libya because of regular power cuts and poor living conditions. Prior to these events, the capital of Tripoli and cities under the control of the western-based authorities were also gripped by mass rallies, with citizens - mainly young people - demanding the current administration to resign and corruption to be put an end.

On September 16, the head of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj, announced his intent to transfer his powers to a new executive body by the end of October.