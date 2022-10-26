Libyan Interim Prime Minister, Turkish Defense Minister Sign Military Cooperation Deals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The head of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar signed two agreements on military cooperation between Tripoli and Ankara on Tuesday, the press service of the Libyan politician said in a statement.

According to the statement, the signing ceremony was held in Istanbul. The first agreement envisions "the use of Turkish experience in improving the effectiveness of Libya's military aviation capabilities."

"The second agreement included protocols for the implementation of the security agreement signed by the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (of Libya) in 2019," the statement said.