Libyan Jihadists Receive Medical Care in Catalonia - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Catalan police have unraveled a group that financed Libyan jihadists undergoing treatment in various cities of the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia, national newspaper Vanguardia reported on Friday.

According to the media, three people, two Libyans and one Moroccan, were arrested in Barcelona, Girona and Badalona.

This group, apart from financing jihad, supported jihadists in receiving treatment in renowned private clinics in Catalonia and other autonomous communities during the war in Libya.

The investigation was launched in 2019, when the first militias arrived in Catalonia for treatment. The media also said, citing sources, that shortly after their recovery the jihadists headed back to Libya.