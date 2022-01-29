Libyan Justice Minister Attacked While Driving in Tripoli - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Libyan Justice Minister Halima Abdurrahman has been shot at by unidentified assailants while driving a car in a southern part of Tripoli, a high-ranking government source told Sputnik on Friday.

"The minister's car was shot at while Abdurrahman was leaving the Al-Swani neighborhood in southern Tripoli without security after vising family," the source said, adding that the minister was not hurt.

Last March, a transition government was voted in at a UN-backed gathering of Libyan delegates in Geneva in the hope that it would lead the North African nation into a general election on December 24, but the polls were delayed after the eligibility of some of 98 candidates was questioned.

Imad Sayeh, the head of Libya's high electoral commission, told the legislature that preparations for the presidential and parliamentary elections could take six to eight months, citing lengthy court appeals by presidential rivals.