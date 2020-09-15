UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Labor Minister Denies Reports On Sarraj's Intent To Step Down

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:52 PM

Libyan Labor Minister Denies Reports on Sarraj's Intent to Step Down

Labor Minister of Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Mahdi al-Amin told Sputnik on Tuesday that there was no truth to the reports of resignation plans of Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Labor Minister of Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Mahdi al-Amin told Sputnik on Tuesday that there was no truth to the reports of resignation plans of Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj.

Earlier in the day, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing informed officials, that Sarraj was planning to announce his resignation at the end of the week and had already discussed his plans with Libyan and international politicians.

"These reports are false and have no grounds, and their aim is to misinform. Mr. Sarraj continues [to hold the post]," al-Amin said, when asked a relevant question.

"We totally deny this news," al-Amin added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Libya Government

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League holds strategic retreat benchmarkin ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s dnata quadruples catering capacity in ..

26 minutes ago

DHA conducts over 6.7 million lab tests conducted ..

56 minutes ago

District admin to extend full cooperation to Sialk ..

4 minutes ago

Delimitation of 398 village punchayats, 53 neighbo ..

4 minutes ago

EAD launches project to rehabilitate local Samar B ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.