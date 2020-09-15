Labor Minister of Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Mahdi al-Amin told Sputnik on Tuesday that there was no truth to the reports of resignation plans of Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Labor Minister of Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Mahdi al-Amin told Sputnik on Tuesday that there was no truth to the reports of resignation plans of Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj.

Earlier in the day, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing informed officials, that Sarraj was planning to announce his resignation at the end of the week and had already discussed his plans with Libyan and international politicians.

"These reports are false and have no grounds, and their aim is to misinform. Mr. Sarraj continues [to hold the post]," al-Amin said, when asked a relevant question.

"We totally deny this news," al-Amin added.