Libyan Military Commission Backs Plan For Foreign Troop Pullout - UN

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Libya's UN-facilitated joint military commission (JMC) backed on Friday a comprehensive action plan for the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from the country.

"The 5+5 JMC developed and endorsed an action plan for the withdrawal of all mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces from the Libyan territory in a phased, balanced and synchronized manner," the statement read.

Jan Kubis, the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, praised the plan as a breakthrough achievement in the Libyan path towards a democratic general election on December 24.

The commission will reach out to the national and international authorities to ask them to "support the implementation of this plan and respect Libyan sovereignty," the statement concluded.

The signing marked the end of a three-day meeting at the UN office in Geneva. The commission is also working on a mechanism that will ensure a "gradual, balanced, and sequenced" pullout of all foreign fighters.

