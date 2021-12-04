Libyan Military Commission Says Turkey Agreed to Withdraw Troops From Libya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey has accepted the request of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission to pull out its forces on condition that all foreign mercenaries will withdraw simultaneously, committee member, Faraj Soussa, has told Sputnik

Earlier in the week, Libyan National Army representative Khaled Mahjoub said that the committee members would visit Turkey and Russia to discuss the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.

Earlier in the week, Libyan National Army representative Khaled Mahjoub said that the committee members would visit Turkey and Russia to discuss the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.

"During these talks, the joint military committee addressed the Turkish side with a request about the necessary withdrawal of mercenaries supporting both of the conflicting sides, following with the plan set by the committee, to achieve (Libya's) national sovereignty," Soussa said, adding that Ankara "welcomed that request based on the principle of national sovereignty, which cannot be implemented without a coordinated and simultaneous withdrawal of foreign troops.

The official noted that the committee had departed for Moscow with the same initiative, per the UN Security Council resolutions which support the committee's decision provided the pullout will be monitored by international and local observers.

Last fall, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan political rivals, which resulted in the creation of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission � a mechanism with an equal representation of rival forces brought together to negotiate a lasting peace deal.

This October, the commission backed a comprehensive action plan for the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from the country.