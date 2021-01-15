UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libyan Military Commission To Meet In Sirte To Discuss Ceasefire In Coming Days - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Libyan Military Commission to Meet in Sirte to Discuss Ceasefire in Coming Days - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission will hold a meeting in the northern Libyan city of Sirte in the coming days to discuss the implementation of the recently achieved nationwide ceasefire agreement, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the head of the Libyan National Army's (LNA) Moral Guidance Department, Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Mahjoub.

According to the broadcaster, the meeting will focus on the implementation of security measures and the agreement's provisions, including demining activities and preparations for the opening of a coastal route connecting the east and west of the country in a section that will ensure the safe movement of citizens.

The sides will also discuss the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign troops from the contact line and the region as a whole.

On October 23, Libya's warring parties ” the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the LNA ” signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during the United Nations-facilitated joint military commission talks in Geneva.

Libya has plunged into a severe political crisis since a coup in 2011 that resulted in toppling former leader Muammar Gaddafi. The two rival administrations have practically turned the oil-rich country into a duopoly, with the LNA controlling the east and the GNA controlling the west, while the south has been recently attracting runaway terrorists from Syria and Iraq.

Related Topics

Army Syria Iraq Geneva Libya October Moral From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

1 hour ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemimaâ€™s â€œWhatâ€™s Love ..

1 hour ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

1 hour ago

Govt increases POL prices again

2 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.