Libyan Military Commission to Meet in Sirte to Discuss Ceasefire in Coming Days - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission will hold a meeting in the northern Libyan city of Sirte in the coming days to discuss the implementation of the recently achieved nationwide ceasefire agreement, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the head of the Libyan National Army's (LNA) Moral Guidance Department, Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Mahjoub.

According to the broadcaster, the meeting will focus on the implementation of security measures and the agreement's provisions, including demining activities and preparations for the opening of a coastal route connecting the east and west of the country in a section that will ensure the safe movement of citizens.

The sides will also discuss the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign troops from the contact line and the region as a whole.

On October 23, Libya's warring parties ” the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the LNA ” signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during the United Nations-facilitated joint military commission talks in Geneva.

Libya has plunged into a severe political crisis since a coup in 2011 that resulted in toppling former leader Muammar Gaddafi. The two rival administrations have practically turned the oil-rich country into a duopoly, with the LNA controlling the east and the GNA controlling the west, while the south has been recently attracting runaway terrorists from Syria and Iraq.